YouTuber spends 50 hours buried alive inside a coffin; Video goes viral

Many people are trying different ways to get more viewers on social media. YouTuber named ‘Mrbeast’ spent 50 hours in a coffin buried in the ground. A video of the same is a huge hit on social media. The video of MrBeast buried himself in a coffin underground for 50 hours and filmed the experience for his 57 million YouTube fans. Jimmy Donaldson, better known as Mr. Beast, chose a different path. Many of his videos are provocative and dangerous.

However, each video gets at least 30 million views. Views of some of them have reached ten crores. Mr. Beast’s new video was full of adventure. The videotaped with the help of his friends. The 22-year-old YouTuber was buried in a coffin made of glass. The experience was not an easy one as he started to experience pain and claustrophobia after a day “My back hurts, I’m starting to feel claustrophobic, I’m bored out of my mind, I smell pretty bad,” MrBeast is heard saying in the video.