Covid-19 Update: 2113 new coronavirus cases reported in UAE

The Ministry of Health and Prevention in UAE has updated the coronavirus situation in UAE. 2113 new coronavirus cases along with 2279 recoveries and 6 new deaths’ were reported in UAE in the last 24 hours. Till now 470,136 Covid-19 cases were reported in UAE. In this 454,600 people were recovered from the infection The death toll has reached at 1510.

The Ministry has conducted 260,445 additional Covid-19 tests in the last 24 hours. Till now over 38.3 million Covid-19 tests were carried out in UAE.

Globally, more than 130.5 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus and 2,980,848 have died. With 554,296 deaths and over 30 million confirmed cases, the United States tops the list of twenty countries with the highest recorded infections and deaths in the world. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries .