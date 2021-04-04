DH Latest NewsEntertainment DHCelebrities DHTamil NaduLatest NewscelebritiesEntertainment

“I will quit films, if it become a hurdle to my political career” : Kamal Hassan

Apr 4, 2021, 11:20 pm IST

Tamil superstar  Kamal Hassan has made it clear that he will quit films if it become a obstacle to his political career. The actor turned politician said this to reported on Sunday.

“I will finish all my present assignments and quit films, if they become a hurdle to my political career,” said Kamal Hassan. Makkal Neethi Maiam (MNM) the party founded by the actor has fielded candidate  in the state.  He also claimed that he has submitted the real expenses incurred during the campaign, which was lauded by a few elections officials.

