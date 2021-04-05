‘A childhood wrapped up in mangoes’; Twinkle Khanna shares a pic of Nitara holds a raw mango

Actress and writer Twinkle Khanna is so fond of mangoes because of her childhood memories. 47-year-old Twinkle shared such a memory with her fans recently. She shares summer scenes in the garden around her house. Especially memories related to summer mangoes. Twinkle recalls her childhood memories by sharing a picture of her daughter Nitara holding a mango in her hand.

Twinkle Khanna wrote: “A childhood wrapped up in mangoes. From the fresh Kairi sliced and sprinkled with salt and chilli to the abundance of its wondrous, tangy yellow pulp. A memory of tart flavours followed by a gulp of water, the aftertaste as fresh as spring water. A decade underlined by the arrival of wooden crates filled with Dasheri, Chausa, and Langra.” She added, “I wonder if there was a yellow stain on the corners of the mouth that lasted from April to June?” Twinkle said Nitara’s fondness for mangoes made her “relive” her childhood memories: “Looking at her hands reaching out, grasping sunshine and sugar captured in paisley patterns, I relive all my past summers.”