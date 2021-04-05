Abu Dhabi suspends this activity during Ramadan

Abu Dhabi government has suspended an activity during the ‘Holy Month of Ramadan’. An authority in Abu Dhabi has suspended the permits service for Ramadan tents . The Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi has announced this.

“The Department of Municipalities and Transport in # AbuDhabi announces the suspension of Ramadan tent permits service 2021, in line with the procedures issued by the NCEMA Authority, to activate preventive measures against Covid-19”, tweeted the authority.

Also Read: Gulf country announced working hours during Ramadan

Earlier the authorities in Dubai and other emirates have suspended iftar tents and other in-person activities. Iftar meals will not be allowed inside mosques, while Isha and Tarawih prayers will be limited to a maximum of 30 minutes , as per government notifications.