Abu Dhabi updated the ‘Green List’ destinations

Abu Dhabi has updated the ‘Green List’ of countries. The passengers coming from the destinations included in the list will be exempted from mandatory quarantine. The Department of Culture and Tourism in Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has released the updated list. Passengers coming from these countries will only be required to undergo PCR testing upon arrival at Abu Dhabi Airport.

The updated ‘Green List’ as of April 5:

Australia

Bhutan

Brunei

China

Greenland

Hong Kong (SAR)

Iceland

Israel

Mauritius

New Zealand

Saudi Arabia

Singapore

South Korea

Department of Culture and Tourism updates the list regularly. The list is updated after considering the Covid-19 situation.