Abu Dhabi updated the ‘Green List’ destinations

Abu Dhabi has updated the ‘Green List’ of countries. The passengers coming from the destinations included in the list will be exempted from mandatory quarantine. The Department of Culture and Tourism in Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has released the updated list. Passengers coming from these countries will only be required to undergo PCR testing upon arrival at Abu Dhabi Airport.
The updated ‘Green List’ as of April 5:
Australia
Bhutan
Brunei
China
Greenland
Hong Kong (SAR)
Iceland
Israel
Mauritius
New Zealand
Saudi Arabia
Singapore
South Korea
Department of Culture and Tourism updates the list regularly. The list is updated after considering the Covid-19 situation.
Post Your Comments