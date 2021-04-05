Commodity Market: Gold prices remain firm

The price of sovereign gold has remained firm in the Kerala market for the fourth day in a row. The price of the silver metal has remained frim form Friday. Sovereign gold is priced at Rs.33,800 per 8 gram and Rs.4225 per 1 gram.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), June gold futures were down 0.14% to Rs.45,355 per 10 gram. Silver futures edged lower to Rs.65,070 per kg. The price of gold has slipped down by Rs. 5000 per 10 gram in the first three months of the year.

In the international market, the price of spot gold was flat at US dollar 1,728.60 per ounce. Among other precious metals, silver rose 0.2% to US dollar 25.01, while platinum climbed 0.4% to US dollar 1,214.03.