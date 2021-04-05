COVID-19: Daily cases in India crosses the 1 lakh mark

India’s COVID -19 count crossed the 1 lakh mark for the first time on Sunday. India becomes the second country after the US to cross the 1 lakh mark on a single day.

India recorded 1,03,844 new cases on Sunday taking the total count to 1,25,89,067 cases. The previous high in daily coronavirus infections (97,894) in the country was recorded on 16 September last year.

Maharashtra is the worst-hit state with 57,074 fresh infections recorded on Sunday. The total infections in Maharashtra crossed 29 lakh. No other state in India has ever crossed the mark of 12000 cases in a day. Pune and Mumbai are the worst-hit cities in Maharashtra. Pune recorded 12,472 new cases on Sunday. No other city has ever recorded 8500 cases in a day. Maharashtra’s capital Mumbai recorded 11,163 fresh infections, taking the total count to 4,52,445.

477 deaths were recorded on Sunday taking the total count to 1,65,101. A total of 52,847 people have recovered from the infection and the total number of recoveries became 1,16,82,136. The number of active infections across the country is 7,41,830.

According to officials the sharp rise in COVID -19 cases is due to non-compliance with COVID -19 protocols like wearing a mask and keeping social distancing. Other reasons are pandemic fatigue and lack of effective implementation of containment measures.