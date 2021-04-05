Covid-19 Update: 2012 new coronavirus cases reported in UAE

The Ministry of Health and Prevention in UAE has updated the coronavirus situation in UAE. 2012 new coronavirus cases along with 2147 new recoveries and 2 new deaths were reported in UAE in the last 24 hours.

Thus the overall infection tally has reached at 472,148 in UAE. The total recoveries now stand at 456,747. The death toll is at 1512. At present there are 13,889 active cases in UAE.

The ministry has conducted 195,573 additional Covid-19 tests in the last 24 hours. Till now over 38.7 million Covid-19 tests were carried out in UAE.

An updated ‘green list’ of destinations was shared by the Abu Dhabi authorities on Monday. All passengers arriving from these destinations will be exempt from mandatory quarantine measures after landing in Abu Dhabi and will only be required to undergo PCR testing upon arrival at Abu Dhabi Airport, the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi said.