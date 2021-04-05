Covid-19 Update: 489 recoveries reported in Qatar

910 new coronavirus cases along with 489 new recoveries and 3 new deaths’ were reported in Qatar in the last 24 hours. The newly diagnosed cases include, 759 contacts of active cases and 151 travel related. Thus the total number of infected people in Qatar has surged to 184,334 . The total number of people recovered mounted to 166,441. The death toll is at 306.

At present there are 17,587 active cases under treatment in Qatar. There are 190 cases of hospital admissions in the last 24 hours taking the total number of patients in the hospital to 1712. 40 were admitted to intensive care in the last 24 hours, and so 422 people continue to receive medical attention in ICU.

Also Read: Ministry of Health in UAE withdraws two medicines

The Ministry has conducted 13,798 additional Covid-19 tests in the last 24 hours. In this 5542 people were tested for the first time. Till now 1,766,354 Covid-19 tests were carried out in Qatar.

23,992 doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered during the past 24 hours. The total number of vaccine doses administered since the start of the vaccination campaign is 934,843.