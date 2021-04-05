Covid-19 Update: Recovery rate remains firm in Saudi Arabia

The recovery rate from coronavirus remained firm at 96.8% in Saudi Arabia. The fatality rate also remained unchanged at 1.7%. This was updated by the Ministry of Health in Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, 695 new coronavirus cases along with 489 recoveries and 7 new deaths were reported in Saudi Arabia in the last 24 hours. Of the new cases, 289 were recorded in Riyadh, 151 in Makkah, 108 in the the Eastern Province, 29 in Madinah, 21 in Asir, 20 in Hail, 20 in Al Khaseem, 19 in Tabuk, 17 in Jazan, 8 in Al-Jouf, 6in the Northern Borders region, 4 in Najran and .3 in Al Baha.

Till now 393,377 people were infected with the pandemic in Saudi Arabia. In this 380,305 people were recovered. The death toll is at 6704. At present there are 6368 under medical treatment. In this 836 are admitted in ICUs.

The health ministry said that the number of vaccine doses administered so far has not yet exceeded 5 million. Vaccines are now being offered at 587 centers across the country.