Covid-19 Updates: 1117 new coronavirus cases reported in Oman

The Ministry of Health in Oman has updated the Covid-19 situation in the country. 1117 new coronavirus cases along with 862 new recoveries and 10 new deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours.

The total number of confirmed cases has surged to 164,274. The overall recoveries mounted to 1147,539. The death toll now stands at 1722.

In the last 24 hours 98 people were admitted to hospitals in Oman. At present there are 606 patients under medical treatment. In this 189 people were admitted in ICUs.