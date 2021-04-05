District administration imposes new Covid-19 guidelines

District administration has imposed stricter Covid-19 guidelines to prevent the spread of the coronavirus infection. Ghaziabad district administration has imposed the new guidelines. Ajay Shankar Pandey, Ghaziabad District Magistrate has announced this.

As per the new order issued, all commercial complexes, cinemas, malls, hotels, restaurants, and parks in Ghaziabad to have a token system for visitors with entry and exit timings and allow people only according to their capacity. They should also ensure that visitors follow social distancing. All these places must arrange a display board at their entry gate so that proper social distancing could be monitored.

The administration also issued the new list of red zones in the district. Shastri Nagar, Nehru Nagar, Kavi Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Sanjay Nagar, Govind Puram, Raj Nagar, Indira Puram, Vaishali, Lajpat Nagar, Rajendra Nagar, Shalimar Garden and Vasundhara are the red zones.