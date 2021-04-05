Forex Market: Indian rupee edges lower against US dollar

The domestic currency, the Indian rupee has edged lower against the US dollar in the forex market. The surging of coronavirus cases and negative trend in the Indian share market has weighed upon the Indian rupee. At the interbank forex market, the Indian rupee opened at 73.38 against the US dollar. During the trading the Indian rupee slipped down further and reached at 73.43, registering a decline of 31 paise over its previous close.

On Thursday, the Indian rupee had settled at 73.12 against the US dollar . The forex market was closed on April 2, on account of Good Friday.

The dollar index, which measures the US dollar ‘s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.02 per cent to 92.99.