Gulf country to ban entry of visitors from April 8

A gulf country has decided to ban the entry of foreigners into the country. Oman has decided this. This decision was taken to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection. The Supreme Committee in Oman to tackle Covid-19 has taken the decision after considering the surge in the coronavirus cases in the country.

As per the new decision, only Omani citizens and residents will be allowed to enter the country from April 8. The committee also extended an evening ban on all commercial activities until the end of the Holy Month of Ramadan .A curfew imposed on March 28 on movement of vehicles and people outdoors between 8pm and 5am would be lifted, as scheduled, on April 8 but would be reinstated during the month of Ramadan from 9pm to 4am.