Hunting trip – one dies from bullet injury, 3 others committed suicide out of guilt

While on a hunting expedition at a forest near Kundi village in Uttarakhand’s Tehri district, a youth died from a bullet injury while three others died by suicide, an official said on Sunday.

When one of them died due to unexpected fire from a gun, the three others died by suicide, possibly due to a sense of guilt over the incident, SDM PR Chauhan said.

Their other three friends, who had gone to the forest along with them, informed villagers about it, he said.

Mr Chauhan said that seven friends had gone hunting on Saturday night from a village in Bhilangana block. Rajiv (22) with a gun that was loaded was leading the group when he slipped and fell. As he fell, the trigger of the gun on his shoulder shot off with a bullet hitting Santosh.

When Santosh died by bleeding, their friends got scared. While Rajiv fled with the gun, three others–Soban, Pankaj and Arjun–ate pesticide, reporting that they were very ashamed of the episode.

Rahul and Sumit went back to the village to tell the villagers about the incident. Villagers took the three friends to the Beleshwar Community Health Centre where Pankaj and Arjun were reported dead while Soban died during treatment. All the friends were aged 18 to 22.

Tehri District Magistrate Iva Ashish Shrivastava said a post-mortem is being carried and the incident is being examined from all angles.