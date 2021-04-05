India Meteorological Department forecasts rain from April 5 to 9

The national weather forecasting agency, India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rainfall in north India for the coming days. IMD informed that the hilly areas and the plains in north India likely to receive widespread rainfall from April 5-9.

Under the influence of a fresh western disturbance scattered to widespread rainfall/snowfall is very likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan and Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh during April 5-7 and over Uttarakhand during April 6-9. Punjab, Haryana and west Uttar Pradesh may get isolated rainfall r during April 5-7.

IMD also informed that heatwave conditions are very likely in isolated pockets over southwest Rajasthan during the next 24 hours, over east Rajasthan during the next two days, over Maharashtra’s Vidarbha during the next three days and over Madhya Pradesh during April 7-9.