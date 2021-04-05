Let’s know more about Chaitra Navratri… Its dates and days

Chaitra Navratri or Vasant Navratri is on April 13, it takes place during the spring season. For Hindu believers, Chaitra Navratri is the time when they request the Goddess Durga or forms of Shakti for wealth, strength, peace and success in all walks of life. There are two main Navratri festivals in a year – one during the spring and another in autumn called the Sharad Navratri. Chaitra Navratri and Sharad Navratri have numerous religious beliefs and importance connected to it. Navratri is celebrated with great zeal and enthusiasm across the country.

Chaitra Navratri (nine nights), as the name suggests, normally comes in the month of March or April. Usually, it marks the first day of the Hindu calendar. Chaitra Navratri is celebrated during the Shukla Paksha or Full Moon phase in the month of Chaitra, according to the Hindu calendar. In Kashmir, it is called Navreh and in Maharashtra, the first day of the Hindu New Year is called Gudi Padwa.

Days and dates of celebration

Chaitra Navratri Day 1: 13th April (Tuesday) Pratipada

Chaitra Navratri Day 2: 14th April (Wednesday) Dwitiya

Chaitra Navratri Day 3: 15th April (Thursday) Tritiya

Chaitra Navratri Day 4: 16th April (Friday) Chaturthi

Chaitra Navratri Day 5: 17th April (Saturday) Panchami

Chaitra Navratri Day 6: 18th April (Sunday) Shasthi

Chaitra Navratri Day 7: 19th April 2021 (Monday) Saptami

Chaitra Navratri Day 8: 20th April (Tuesday) Annapurna Ashtami -Sandhi Puja begins at 12:19 AM on April 21 and ends at 1:07 AM on April 21

Chaitra Navratri Day 9: 21st April (Wednesday) Rama Navami

Chaitra Navratri Day 10: 22nd April (Thursday) Dashami, Navratri Parana

All nine days of the Navratri are devoted to nine different forms of Durga or Nava Durga. The puja, rituals and sacrifices of each day of Chaitra Navratri differ according to form of Shakti being worshipped. The nine avatars of Durga are: Shailputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skandmata, Katyayani, Kaalratri, Mahagauri and Siddhidatri. According to manuscripts, Lord Rama, the seventh embodiment of Lord Vishnu, was born on Rama Navami.