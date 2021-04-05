“Lockdown-India 2021” ; List of states, guidelines & more….

India is encountering the third surge of the coronavirus pandemic. On Sunday, as per the Union Health Ministry’s information, India reported 93,249 new Covid-19 cases and 513 deaths in 24 hours. This is the highest single-day increase in cases that the nation has seen since September 2020.



Eight states observed a sheer growth in regular new Covid-19 cases and considered for 81.42 percent of the infections. These eight states are Maharashtra, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Madhya Pradesh. Maharashtra remains to be the biggest contributor to India’s daily Covid score. The state recorded 49,447 new cases and 277 deaths on Saturday. As per the analysts, the extent of infection is expected to rise in mid-April and live cases may stretch up to 7.3 lakh. Here is the list of states under lockdown in India 2021.

Jammu and Kashmir; Between growing coronavirus Covid-19 cases, Jammu and Kashmir L-G Manoj Sinha on Sunday declared schools will be closed for 2 weeks.”Given a rising trend in #COVID19 cases in J&K & the likelihood of young children getting infected & transmitting infection in large numbers, ALL classes upto& including Class 9 in schools will be closed for 2 weeks in all schools beginning on Monday, 5 April till 18 April 21 in J&K.” Classes 10, 11 & 12 will also be closed for one week in all schools from Monday, 5 April 2021 till 11 April 2021 in entire J&K. Further, all gatherings for social and customary functions will be restricted to 200 only and after following due COVID SOPs,” tweeted L-G Sinha.

Odisha; The Odisha government on Saturday declared a night curfew in ten districts. “In the interest of the general public and to prevent transmission of infection, it is directed that night curfew in the districts of Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Balangir, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Koraput, and Malkangiri will be in force from April 5 till further orders,” said Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra in an order. The night curfew will come into power from April 5. The night curfew will continue in place from 10 pm till 5 am.

Telangana; Sirpur village under Mallapur mandal of Jagtial district in Telangana has moved into a self-imposed lockdown till April 15. The gram panchayat was announced on Sunday. Grocery stores and other vital services will be permitted to work in two slots between 6 and 10 am and between 5 and 9 pm.

Delhi; Covid-19 cases extended to increase in Delhi. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that his government has not yet determined to inflict a lockdown in Delhi. He said the government is forming a policy to strengthen amenities at hospitals and will develop ICU beds in government and private hospitals. “I appeal to the people of Delhi with folded hands, please wear masks,” he said.

Chhattisgarh; Durg district administration has declared a whole lockdown in the district from April 6 to 14. Apart from it, there is a severe night curfew law in many of Chhattisgarh districts, including Raipur.

Pune; Eateries, bars, and restaurants in the Pune district of Maharashtra will remain closed for seven days beginning April 3. India has administered two vaccines, Covishield and Covaxin, for emergency application to combat the Covid-19 pandemic in the country. Covishield has been formed by the Oxford University scientists in association with the pharmaceutical company AstraZenecaCovaxin has been formed by the original vaccine developer Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR). Its analysis is in the concluding phase.

On April 1, 2021, the third phase of Covid-19 vaccination in India has been begun. People above 45 years of age (with/without co-morbidities) can choose for vaccines against the novel coronavirus.”#LargestVaccineDrive #Unite2FightCorona.If you are 45 years of age (born before January 1, 1977) then you are eligible to receive your #FirstDose of #COVIDVaccine. Register on the CoWIN portal and get vaccinated on your turn,” tweeted the Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) on April 1, 2021.

Covid-19 vaccines are safe and efficient. CDC suggests you receive a Covid-19 vaccine as soon as you are eligible. India began a nationwide Covid-19 vaccination initiative on 16 January with healthcare workers getting vaccinated and vaccination of the frontline workers started from February 2. The second phase of Covid-19 vaccination started on March 1 for all the senior citizens aged 60 and above with those in the age group of 45-59 years with co-ailments.