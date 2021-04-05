Ministry of Health in UAE withdraws two medicines

The Ministry of Health and Prevention in UAE has asked to withdraw two medicines from the UAE market. The Ministry has asked to withdraw Proton 40 mg and Proton 20 mg EC tablets used to cure treat heartburn. These tablets are also used to prevent stomach ulcers from long-term use of pain relievers, such as non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs. The decision was taken after finding out that the medicines did not posses standard quality.

These two drugs were manufactured by Saudi Pharmaceutical Industries and Medical Appliances Corporation (SPIMACO). The decision was taken based on the warning issued by the Saudi Food and Drug Authority on March 12, 2021.

Earlier, the Gulf Health Council has also decided to withdraw these tablets due to the medicine’s “non-bio equivalence to the reference product”. The Ministry has asked the supplier City Medical Store to withdraw from products from the UAE market.