More than 1,800 prisoners escape after attack on jail by criminal gang

In a shocking incident, more than 1800 prisoners’ escaped from a jail after a gang of criminals attacked the jail. The incident took place in the Owerri prison in Imo state in African country Nigeria on Monday.

A heavily armed criminal gang has attacked the jail with explosives’. The armed gang arrived in pickup trucks and buses to the prison and blasted their way into the Owerri prison and engaged in a gun fight with the prison guards.

“I can confirm that the Imo State command of the Nigerian Correctional Service was attacked by unknown gunmen in Owerri. The situation is under control,” Imo state corrections service spokesman James Madugba told news agencies.

Also Read: 26 killed, many missing as ferry sinks

The Imo state is known for insurgency by separatist groups . The tensions between federal authorities and the indigenous Igbo population regular in the region. But the The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) rejected any involvement in the prison attack.