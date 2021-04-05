Paan shop in Delhi sells “pure gold” pan worth Rs 600. [Watch]

Yamu’s Panchayat in Connaught Place, Delhi has a slightly different pan shop. They sell pure gold Pan in their shop. Want to know how much does a gold pan with a coating of edible pure gold costs? The shop’s ‘Raffaello gold paan’ sells for Rs 600 and is available only at that shop. Probably the most expensive pan in India is sold at this Pan Parlor.

The video shared by the Instagram handle of Yamu’s Panchayat demonstrated the process of making the exotic paan which has ingredients like dates, cardamom, cloves, gulkand, sweet chutney, some bits of desiccated coconut, and a cherry. “This is Raffaello gold paan worth 600rs and is available only at Yamu’s panchayat, Connaught place. Watch the video to understand about all the information and ingredients of this paan,” the caption read. Sharing thoughts and opinions of the exotic gold paan, several netizens criticized the paan parlour for selling an “overpriced” paan.