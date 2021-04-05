‘Ram Setu’ team: 45 junior artists also test Covid positive

Bollywood is being hit hard by the second wave of Covid, along with the rest of the nation. After Akshay Kumar, 45 junior artists from Ram Setu team have also tested positive for the virus. A team of 100 people were supposed to join the Ram Setu set on Monday, April 5, in Mumbai’s Madh Island. But, the compulsory Covid test before joining the set resulted in the determination of Covid-19 in 45 junior artists.

Why was the test done?

In the test which was done to make sure that the set is Covid free, 45 junior artists from the team of Ram Setu tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Sunday in the compulsory Covid test. 100 junior artists were to join the set on Monday (April 5). The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) General Secretary Ashok Dubey affirmed the news to The Times of India, saying, “Ram Setu has been taking full precautions. It is really unfortunate that 45 people from our Junior Artistes Association have tested positive. They have been quarantined.”

Monday’s shoot is now cancelled as Akshay Kumar, who was in the main role in the film, has also caught the virus. A source told TOI, “It is unlikely that the shoot will resume before 13/14 days at least.”

Akshay Kumar hospitalised

Akshay Kumar has been hospitalised as a ‘precautionary measure, under medical advice’. According to reports, the actor is admitted to Mumbai’s Hiranandani hospital. Affirming the news, Akshay wrote on social media, “Thank you, everyone, for all your warm wishes and prayers, they seem to be working. I am doing fine, but as a precautionary measure under medical advice, I have been hospitalised. I hope to be back home soon. Take care (sic).”

On April 4, Sunday, Akshay shared on social media that he had been tested positive for Covid-19. Akshay Kumar shared a note on Instagram that reads, “I wish to inform everyone that, earlier this morning, I have tested positive for COVID-19. Following all the protocols, I have immediately isolated myself. I’m under home quarantine and have sought necessary medical care. I would sincerely request all those that have come in contact with me to get themselves tested and take care. Back in action very soon (sic).”

Among the many Bollywood actors who have been diagnosed with Covid-19 in the second wave of the novel coronavirus, Akshay Kumar is one. Actors like Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Govinda, Aamir Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Manoj Bajpayee, Paresh Rawal, Tara Sutaria, R Madhavan, Sidhant Chaturvedi, Satish Kaushik and Bappi Lahiri, among others, recently tested positive for Covid-19.