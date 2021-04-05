Register online for MBA courses in Indraprastha University till May 30

Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University has begun online registration for the postgraduate management programmes. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the courses on the official website www.ipu.ac.in. The last date to register is May 30.

The admissions are open in the following MBA courses– MBA (General), MBA (Finance Analysis), MBA (Financial Management) and MBA (International Business).

Those who have passed the Common Admission Test (CAT 2020) are eligible for admissions into the above-mentioned programs. Candidates can instantly register at ipu.admissions.nic.in.

The candidates can also get admissions into MBA programmes based on the Common Entrance Test (CET).

The University will be leading counselling sessions for the MBA students depending upon their ranks in the entrance exams.