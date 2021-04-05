Strong earthquake hits

A strong earthquake has hit the capital city of Bihar, Patna on Monday night. An earthquake measuring a magnitude of 5.4 on the Richter Scale has hit Patna, Araria, and Kishanganj at 8.49 pm on Monday. No immediate casualties, injuries or damage to property was reported. The epicentre of the earthquake was Nepal-Sikkim border. The earthquake was also felt in West Bengal, and Assam.

On February 15, a magnitude 3.5 earthquake had hit Patna. The epicenter of this earthquake was 20 km northwest of Nalanda and was at a depth of 5km.