The multinational military exercise “Shantir Ogroshena, 2021” was begun at Bangabandhu Senanibas, Bangladesh. The exercise is being held to commemorate the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. He is the Father of Bangladesh.

The exercise is to be held between April 4, 2021 and April 12, 2021.Indian Army contingent of thirty personnel are participating in the exercise.The other participants in the exercise are Sri Lankan Army, Royal Bhutan Army, Bangladesh Army.Also, military observers from UK, USA, Turkey, Kuwait, Singapore and Saudi Arabia are to participate in the exercise.

The main objective of the exercise is to enhance interoperability among neighbourhood. This will help in peace- keeping operations.The armies of the participating nations are to share their experiences in peace -keeping during the exercise.

Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was a Bangladeshi politician. He was the first president of Bangladesh. He is popularly called as “Bangabandhu”.He was a leading figure in Awami League political party that was founded in 1949. He later became the leader of the party. The party played a major role in the Bangladesh Liberation war in 1971.

His daughter Sheikh Hasina is the current President of Bangladesh.

In 1975, Rahman and most of his family members were killed by a group of young Bangladesh Army.On March 17, 2020, the Bangladesh Government celebrated the 100th birth anniversary of Bangabandhu.The Indian Government conferred the Gandhi Peace Prize for the year 2020 to Bangabandhu