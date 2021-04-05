Try these home remedies for Dry skin

Dry skin (xerosis) can be because of many causes. It can be a sign to shows a more serious diagnosis is needed. However, in most cases, dry skin is made by environmental factors that extract moisture from the skin.

Heat, hot showers, dry climates, and harsh soaps can all create dry skin. Luckily, there are some home remedies to cure dry skin symptoms and restore moisture.

Coconut oil

Coconut oil has moisturising qualities. Moisturising fill the spaces between skin cells, forming a smooth surface. This is how the saturated fatty acids that occur naturally in coconut oil can hydrate and smooth the skin.

Use coconut oil daily on even the most sensitive parts of your body, including the area underneath your eyes and around your mouth. Another advantage of coconut oil is that you don’t need to mix it with anything. Coconut is gentle enough for everyday use.

Petroleum jelly

On the basis of a study, petroleum jelly products can treat skin in older adults. Petroleum jelly, also known as mineral oil, covers the skin in a protective layer and traps moisture below the skin. This helps to repair dry, irritated skin spots.

Oatmeal baths

Oatmeal is a common traditional remedy for irritated skin. A 2015 study showed why grandmothers and great-grandmothers have been recommending this home remedy for centuries: It works.

Oatmeal has antioxidants and anti-inflammatory qualities that relieve irritation. It is very effective if you’re trying to relieve itching. After taking an oatmeal bath, make sure to moisturize your skin to lock in the barrier.

An oatmeal bath can be prepared at home. Use a food processor to chop oatmeal into a fine powder, then stir it into warm water.

Antioxidants and omega-3s

Dry skin means you’re exposing it to factors that are damaging skin cells faster than your body can repair them. There are some foods that can help your skin appear healthier, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Foods rich in antioxidants can reduce damage from toxins and help your body make healthy cells. Some of the foods that contribute to skin health include: blueberries, tomatoes, carrots, beans, peas and lentils

Foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids like salmon, may also contribute to a glowing-skin diet.

Gloves

Get in the habit of wearing gloves when your hands are in the water. Your hands also take a lot of abuse when temperatures drop and you’re working outside in the cold.

Wearing insulated gloves while doing household chores, or when you’re outside in extreme temperatures can cut down on dry, irritated skin.

Adjust your shower temperature

The American Academy of Dermatology records that relieving dry skin is sometimes as simple as changing your shower routine. While most people tend to take hot showers, these can burn the skin and cause damage. And some soaps that insist to moisturize and repair the skin can cause the opposite effect. They can trigger allergic reactions and make the skin thinner with harsh chemicals.

Take short showers with water that’s warm, not hot. And use soaps that are fragrance-free and gentler on skin than traditional soaps.

Use a humidifier

Keeping a humidifier in your home can help minimize the dryness caused by home heating systems. Though gas and electric heat strip moisture from the air, a humidifier set to 60 percent is enough to offset this effect, according to the Harvard Medical School.

Avoid allergens and irritants

A immediate occurrence of dry skin might be connected to the clothes you’re wearing or what you’ve exposed your skin to.

Sitting by the fireplace, spending time in chlorinated or chemically-treated water, or even wearing wool clothing can all irritate your skin and make it feel dry.

Prevention

It’s important to maintain healthy skin. Skin is the first line of protection against bacteria and viruses. When your skin is compromised by itching, an infection can occur. Try to include a good moisturizer into your daily routine, even when your skin isn’t bothering you.

In fact, having a healthy skin check daily is one of the best ways to prevent outbreaks of dry skin. Another essential skin care tip is to use a moisturizing sunscreen every day to prevent skin damage and dryness.

Wear loose-fitting, cotton clothing that draws sweat away from the skin when you’re exposed to high temperatures or skin-irritating conditions. Remember that very much dry skin can be a sign of a more serious condition. If home remedies aren’t helping, you have to see a doctor and get a treatment to relieve your dry skin.