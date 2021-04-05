Weather report: Widespread rain till April 8 over western Himalayas

A Western Disturbance is expected to bring widespread rain and thunderstorms to the western Himalayan region from Tuesday.

Over the influence of these two systems, widespread rainfall or snowfall is very likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan, Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh between April 4 and 8 and over Uttarakhand during April 6 and 8. Solitary rainfall activity is likely over Punjab, north Haryana and northwest Uttar Pradesh are also predicted during April 6 and 7.

Over western Himalayan region thunderstorm, lightning or gusty winds is anticipated from April 5 to 7 and over joining plains on April 6 and 7.

Hailstorm is also foreseen over Western Himalayas during the period. Duststorm/thunderstorm and gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph) likely at remote places over West Rajasthan during April 6-7.

A cyclonic circulation prevails over south Chhattisgarh and another cyclonic circulation prevails over Jharkhand and joining Gangetic West Bengal in under its influence, rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds is very likely over south Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal and Odisha during the next 24 hours.

Heatwave conditions are supposed in remote areas over southwest Rajasthan during the next two days and over Vidarbha during the next four days.

According to IMD, the heatwave is recorded when the difference of maximum temperature from normal is + 4 degrees Celsius (°C) to + 5°C or more for the regions where the normal maximum temperature is more than 40°C. Another test for IMD to represent heatwave is when a difference of maximum temperature from normal is + 5°C to + 6°C for regions where the normal maximum temperature is 40°C or less. (Heatwave is declared only when the maximum temperature of a station reaches at least 40°C for plains and at least 30°C for hilly regions).

Heatwave can also be indicated when the actual maximum temperature remains 45°C or more for a day irrespective of normal maximum temperature, officials said.