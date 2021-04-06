Administration imposes night curfew in this city

Administration has imposed night curfew in Chandigarh city. The decision was announced on Tuesday. The restriction was imposed to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection. The night curfew will be from 10 pm to 5 am.

“Keeping in view the rapid increase in the number of COVID cases, a decision was taken to enforce night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am everyday. No gatherings, parties, non-essential activities will be allowed during the period”, said an official release. The night curfew will be reviewed when the situation improves.

Chandigarh city is witnessing a surge in the number of infections. On April 4, Chandigarh reported 341 cases, the highest single-day rise this year.