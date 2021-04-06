Arab country announces over “650 discounted consumer goods” during Ramadan, Check the price here…

Doha: Qatar announces discounts on more than 650 products during Ramadan Qatar’s Ministry of Commerce and Industry has released a list of discounted items. The project is being implemented in collaboration with leading shopping malls in the country. The ministry said the reduction, which came into effect on April 5, would continue until the end of Ramadan.

Most of the basic products used during Ramadan are on the discount list. In addition to food items such as cereals, sugar, rice, pasta, poultry, oil, and milk, discounts have also been announced for some non – food items that are widely consumed during Ramadan.

#MOCI announces the list of discounted consumer goods for Ramadan 2021. To view the list of discounted items, please click here: https://t.co/eP43Z2TVzm pic.twitter.com/fCkSWVqYdB — ????? ??????? ???????? (@MOCIQatar) April 5, 2021

According to the list, QFM Flour No1 (5kg) will be sold at QR16; QFM whole wheat flour (10kg) at QR22.25, R S Olive Oil (500ml) at QR11.25, Yara pure sunflower oil (1.8litre) at QR15, Baladna fresh yogurt full fat (2kg) at QR10, Dandy Laban – Airan (2litre) at QR6.75, Lurpark butter (400gram) at QR14.25, Dandy orange juice (1.5litre) at QR8.25.

Read more; “Voting machine found from party leader’s residence” ; Officers suspended

For the past nine years, the ministry has been announcing similar reductions in Ramadan. Officials said the ministry would conduct an extensive inspection to ensure that the discounted prices are complied with and that their price list is displayed correctly.