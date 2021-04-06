“Voting machine found from party leader’s residence” ; Officers suspended

Kolkata: Between the continuing Phase 3 polls of the West Bengal Assembly Election 2021 on Tuesday, electronic voting machines (EVMs) and VVPATs were discovered at a residence of a Trinamool Congress leader in Howrah district. As per a report by a news agency, the Election Commission of India has stated that the EVM and VVPAT machines were taken to the TMC leader’s residence by Tapan Sarkar, a sector officer in charge of elections. The sector officer has been suspended and the withheld EVM machine has been eliminated from the election process.

However, the Election Commission said the find was a reserved EVM. The commission said this was removed from the electoral process for the assembly elections. The EC has stated that it will take stern action against all those involved in the incident. The action is against an official of the Postal Government. “Tapan Sarkar, Sector Officer, Sector 17, AC177, went with the Uluberia North Reserve EVM in Howrah district and went to a relative’s house. The Election Commission clarifies.

According to media reports, the sector police have also been directed to suspend the sector officer linked to the incident. The voting body said the EVM and VVPAT had been taken out of stock and would not be used in the polls. Earlier in Assam, the discovery of voting machines from the vehicle of a BJP MLA was controversial. After that, a voting machine was found in the residence of the Trinamool leader in Bengal.