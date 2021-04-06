Covid-19 Update: 467 new recoveries reported in Saudi Arabia

The Ministry of Health in Saudi Arabia has updated the Covid-19 situation in the country. 792 new coronavirus cases along with 467 new recoveries and 7 new deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours.

The highest number of cases were recorded in the capital Riyadh with 363, followed by Makkah with 154, the Eastern Province with 112, Asir recorded 24 and Qassim confirmed 22 cases.

The total number of confirmed cases has reached at 394,169. The total number of recoveries now stand at 380,772. The death toll is at 6711. At present there are 6686 active cases in the country. In this 846 are in critical condition.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Islamic Affairs temporarily closed 15 mosques in six regions on Tuesday after some worshipers tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of mosques closed to 490 within 58 days, 461 of which have been reopened after being sterilized.