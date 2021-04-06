Covid-19 Update: 6 new deaths reported in Oman

The Ministry of Health in Oman has updated the Covid-19 situation in the country. 1208 new coronavirus cases along with 764 new recoveries and 6 new deaths were reported in Oman in the last 24 hours.

Till now 165,482 people were infected with the coronavirus infection in Oman. In this, 148,303 people were recovered from the infection. The death toll has reached at 1728.

94 people were admitted in hospitals in the last 24 hours. The total number of people admitted in hospitals has surged to 623. In this 196 people were in critical care units. The recovery rate is at 89.6% in Oman. The fatality rate is at 1% in the country.