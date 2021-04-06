Covid-19 Update: Active cases reaches near 18,000 in Qatar

927 new coronavirus cases along with 512 new recoveries and 6 new deaths’ were reported in Qatar in the last 24 hours. The newly diagnosed cases include 814 contacts of active cases and 113 travel related.

Till now 185,261 coronavirus cases were reported in Qatar. In this 166,953 people were recovered. The death toll is at 312. At present there are 17,996 active cases in Qatar.

The ministry has conducted 11502 additional Covid-19 tests in the last 24 hours. In this 7077 people were tested for the first time. Till now 177,3431 Covid-19 tests were conducted in Qatar.

38 were admitted to intensive care in the last 24 hours, and so 427 people continue to receive medical attention in ICU. There are 204 cases of hospital admissions in the last 24 hours taking the total number of patients in the hospital to 1663.

26,712 doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered during the past 24 hours. The total number of vaccine doses administered since the start of the vaccination campaign is 961,555.