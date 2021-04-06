Etihad Airways announces new flight service

The national air carrier of UAE, Etihad Airways has announced a ne flight service. The Abu Dhabi based airline announced that it will operate a regular flight service between Abu Dhabi and Tel Aviv in Israel.

The first flight was launched on Tuesday. The first scheduled flight from Abu Dhabi International Airport to Ben Gurion International Airport in Tel Aviv (flight no EY598) took off on Tuesday morning.

Also Read: Emirates Airlines makes special announcement

Abu Dhabi-Tel Aviv route will be operated by one of Etihad’s flagship aircraft, the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner with 290 seats – 28 Business studios and 262 Economy smart seats. Etihad will initially offer two weekly flights between Abu Dhabi and Tel Aviv.

UAE and Israel has signed the historic ‘Abraham Accords’ in Washington D.C. on September 15, 2020. Earlier on Monday, Abu Dhabi has included Israel in the ‘Green List’ of countries.