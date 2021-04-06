Forex Market: Indian rupee ends lower against US dollar

The domestic currency, the Indian rupee had edged lower against the US dollar in the forex market. The negative opening in the Indian share market and strengthening of US dollar has weighed upon the Indian rupee.

At the Interbank forex market, the Indian rupee opened at 73.24, higher by 6 paise against US dollar dollar. During trading the Indian rupee had reached at 73.35 against the US dollar. On Monday, the Indian rupee had settled at 73.30 against the US dollar.

The dollar-rupee April contract on the NSE was at Rs 73.55 in the last session. The open interest declined almost 5.3% for the April series.