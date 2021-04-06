Former Indian cricketer tests positive for coronavirus infection

Former Indian wicket-keeper and Mumbai Indians’ scout and wicketkeeping consultant Kiran More has tested positive for coronavirus infection. Mumbai Indians confirmed this on a statement shared on their social media handle.

” Mumbai Indians’ scout and wicket keeping consultant Mr. Kiran More has tested positive for Covid-19. More is currently asymptomatic and has been isolated. Mumbai Indians and Kiran More have followed all the BCCI health guidelines. The MI medical team will continue to monitor Mr. More’s health and abide by the BCCI protocols. We would like to remind our fans to be safe and follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviours in these difficult times”, the statement reads.