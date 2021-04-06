General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in UAE issues important advisory

General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) in UAE has issued an important advisory. GDRFA has urged all passengers to ensure that their passports are valid for a minimum of three months when travelling abroad.

“If you’re traveling outside the country, make sure that your passport is valid for a minimum period of three months,” the GDRFA tweeted.

” For passengers travelling to India, Pakistan, the Philippines, US and the UK passports and other documents accepted for entry must be valid for a minimum of 6 months from the arrival date”, said a statement issued by the Emirates Airlines.