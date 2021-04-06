DH Latest NewsLatest NewsGulf

General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in UAE issues important advisory

Apr 6, 2021, 09:12 pm IST

General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA)  in UAE has issued an important advisory. GDRFA has urged all passengers to ensure that their passports are valid for a minimum of three months when travelling abroad.

“If you’re traveling outside the country, make sure that your passport is valid for a minimum period of three months,” the GDRFA tweeted.

” For passengers travelling to India, Pakistan, the Philippines, US and the UK passports and other documents accepted for entry must be valid for a minimum of 6 months from the arrival date”, said a statement issued by the Emirates Airlines.

