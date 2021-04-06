Kerala Assembly Election 2021: Election Commission released polling percentage

The Election Commission of India has revealed the voter turnout of Kerala assembly elections. As per the ECI, the a voter turnout of 74.02% was recorded in the state. The polling started at 7am and ended at 7pm.

Highest polling is recorded in Kozhikode district and the lowest recorded in Pathanamthitta district. Kozhikode recorded a polling percentage of 77.9% and Pathanamthitta has 68.09%.

Kerala witnessed heavy polling despite scorching heat and rains in some part of the state. Barring some technical glitches, stray instances of violence and sporadic complaints of bogus voting, the election exercise was conducted in an orderly manner.

In Kerala, voters exercised their franchise for the 140 seats. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.