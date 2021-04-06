Kerala Assembly election 2021; Voting to begin at 7 am

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Assembly election 2021 to be held on today. Today, 2,74,46309 voters in 140 constituencies will decide who will rule Kerala. In view of the Covid situation, a maximum of 1000 voters per booth is allowed. This is the highest number of polling stations in history. A total of 40771 polling booths were set up in the state.

More than 15,000 polling booths have been set up in the state than the last assembly elections. In addition to the sanitizer and mask, a PPE kit is provided at each booth. Mock polling will be held at 6 am in the presence of the candidates’ agents to ensure the functioning of the voting machine. Voting will start at 7 a.m. and end at 7 p.m. Covid victims and those in the quarantine will be able to vote from 6 to 7 p.m.