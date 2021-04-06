‘Not an election to a milk society’: AM Ariff derides Aritha Babu of Congress

CPM MP, A from Alappuzha AM Ariff’s remark ‘Not an election to a milk society’ has drawn criticism from UDF. He was alluding to Aritha Babu the UDF candidate in Kayamkulam. AM Ariff made the controversial remark while speaking at a women’s convention of the LDF party on Sunday

Aritha Babu who is contesting the assembly elections as a UDF candidate in Kayamkulam earns her living by selling milk. Aritha Babu took on dairy farming to support her family after her father became unwell.

The remark has drawn wide criticism from the Congress party and social media. Congress party has demanded an apology from Ariff.

The video with the controversial remark has gone viral on social media. Many people in the audience were seen appreciating while the MP made the abusive remark.

Aritha Babu has said that she was pained by his remarks.” He is a public representative. He has not only mocked me but the entire working class that the Communist Party claims to represent,” she added.