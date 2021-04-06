State government imposes night curfew from today

A state government has imposed night curfew in the state. Delhi state government has imposed night curfew in the national capital from today as the number of coronavirus cases surged. The night curfew will be in force till April 30. The night curfew will remain in effect from 10pm to 5am.

As per the new order, all markets, pubs, bars, restaurants in Delhi to close by 10pm. All restaurants, weddings, pubs and other places where people gather will have to close up by 10pm every day.

Only essential services allowed from 10pm to 5am. Essential services include emergency medical and healthcare-related facilities, such as hospitals, nursing homes, diagnostic centres, medicinal clinics, pharmacies and other associated services.