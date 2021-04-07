Chhattisgarh Maoist attack ; Indian writer arrested for “Provoking” through social media post

Guwahati city police have detained an Assamese writer on charges of sedition and other resentments on an alleged social media post on security teams after the deaths of 22 jawans in the bloody Maoist attack in Chhattisgarh.

The captured writer, Sikha Sarma, was brought into custody on Tuesday under several charges, including Section 124A (sedition) of IPC. The 48-year-old writer was detained by police after an FIR lodged by Umi Deka Baruah and Kangkana Goswami. Sikha Sarma was initially summoned by the police and later held after absolute questioning. A case has been filed at Dispur police station under Section 294 (a), 124(A), 500, 506 of IPC, and Section 45 of the IT Act.

According to reports, Sikha Sarma on Monday had purportedly penned on her Facebook account “Salaried professionals who die in the line of duty can’t be termed, martyrs. Going by that logic, the workers of the electricity department who die of electrocution should also be labeled martyrs. Do not make people sentiment, media.”

Guwahati City Police Commissioner Munna Prasad Gupta told that the police have detained Sikha Sarma after a charge filed at the Dispur police station.“Police had arrested her under various sections, including the sedition charge. She will be produced before the court today,” Munna Prasad Gupta said.