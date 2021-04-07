“Asia’s richest man”; Mukesh Ambani regains title

Mumbai: Forbes magazine has published a listing of the world’s billionaires. To the fourth year in a series, Amazon CEO and founder Jeff Bezos topped the list. Jeff Bezos’ assets rose as portions of Amazon towered. His net worth increased from 64 billion to 177 billion dollars in one year. Ellen Musk, the founder of SpaceX and Tesla, is second on Forbes’ 35th annual list.

Ellen Musk has a net value of 151 billion dollars. A year before, it was 126.4 billion dollars. Musk, who was listed 31st on the list, was fast after Jeff Bezos. His net worth at the time was 24.6 billion dollars. Shares of electric car maker Autosla increased 705 percent, Forbes said. Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries and India’s richest man, is the 10th richest man in the world. His net worth is 84.5 billion dollars. With this, he regained his status as the richest man in Asia.

Mukesh Ambani has reclaimed his place bypassing Chinese businessman Jack Ma. In addition to Mukesh Ambani, Adani Group chief Gautam Adani, HCL founder Shiv Nadar, Radhakishan Damani, Uday Kotak, Lakshmi Mittal, Kumar Birla, Cyrus Poonavalla, Dilip Shangvi, and Sunil Mittal have been ranked in the top 10 on Forbes’ list of the richest people in India. Gautam Adani topped the list with a net value of 50.5 billion dollars. Shiv Nadar, who is listed third on the list, has a net worth of 23.5 billion dollars.

According to Forbes Magazine, India has the third-highest number of billionaires in the world after the US and China. According to Forbes, the three richest people in India make more than 100 billion dollars a year. India had 102 billionaires last year. This year, it has grown to 140 and doubled its wealth to 596 billion dollars, according to Forbes.