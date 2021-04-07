“Pakistani smuggler shot dead along the International Border” ; Arms and drugs seized

A Pakistani drug dealer who traversed over to India with approximately 22 kg of heroin was shot dead along the International Border (IB) in a collective operation of the Punjab police and the BSF, officials declared. They said there was special information about the progress of Pakistani smugglers towards the Indian territory with a consignment of narcotics.

Acting on the information, the Punjab police team headed by SSP Dhruv Dahiya along with Border Security Force (BSF) troops began a joint operation at the Kakkar boundary position. During the operation, the movement of a Pakistani smuggler was noticed. The smuggler shot at the Indian troops and was shot dead when they returned the fire.

A complete quest movement was started on the scene at the Indo-Pak boundary of the Indian front, where troops captured 22 packets of heroin, measuring a total of about 22 kilograms, two AK 47 attack rifles, 4 magazines, one mobile phone with a Pakistani SIM card, besides Rs. 210 in Pakistani currency, police said.

While preliminary inquiry, it was discovered that the smuggler was identified to his two Indian counterparts who were residents of Gurdaspur district and were now in Belgium and allegedly linked in anti-India activities at the direction of Pakistan’s ISI agency, the SSP said.Police said through the probe is in advance to show the exact purpose for which the captured consignment was being smuggled to India.