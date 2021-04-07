“Covid-19 Highest daily count” reported today; 1.15 lakh positive cases in 24 hours

New Delhi: There is a tremendous increase in the number of covid cases in the country daily. Today marks the highest daily outbreak in the country since the outbreak started. Maharashtra, which has the highest number of covid cases and deaths, still has the highest number of cases. More than 55,000 people were diagnosed with the disease in the state yesterday. According to numbers published by the Union Ministry of Health, 1,15,736 covid cases have been reported in the country in the last 24 hours.

In the last 24 hours, 1,15,736 covid cases were confirmed in the nation. This brings the total number of covid victims to 1,28,01,785. There are currently 8,43,473 active covid cases in the country. According to the Ministry of Health, 1,17,92,135 people have been cured. A total of 59,856 people were discharged from the hospital yesterday. The number of people who took the vaccine was 8,70,77,474.

covid deaths 1,65,547; There has also been a huge increase in covid deaths reported in the last 24 hours in the country. In the last 24 hours, 630 deaths have been reported. This brings the total number of covid deaths in the country to 1,66,177. covid deaths have been on the rise in the country for the past few days.

Covid count; covid testing in the country has been on the rise in recent days. During the last 24 hours, 12,08,329 samples were tested. As the number of samples increased, so did the number of infected people. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, the number of tests conducted so far has risen to 25,14,39,598.