Indian’s in the Forbes list of Asia’s richest person

India has the third-highest number of billionaires in the world after the US and China, according to a new list by the prestigious Forbes magazine. Forbes’ 35th annual list of the world’s billionaires is topped by Amazon CEO and Founder Jeff Bezos for the fourth year in a row. Ambani, the richest person in India and also the wealthiest in Asia, is ranked 10 on the global billionaires’ list. M. A. Yusuff Ali, an expatriate businessman and chairman of the Lulu Group is the richest Malayalee on the list. Yusuf Ali came in first among the Keralite with assets worth $ 4.8 billion (Rs. 35,600 crores). Yusuf Ali is ranked 589th globally and 26th in India. Yusuf Ali is also the richest Indian in the Gulf country.

Infosys co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan is the second richest Malayalee on the list with a net worth of $ 3.3 billion. Ravi Pillai, Baiju Raveendran ($ 250 crore each), S. D. Shibulal ($ 190 million), James Group Chairman Sunny Varkey ($ 1.40 billion), George Alexander Muthoot, George Jacob Muthoot, George Thomas Muthoot ($ 130 million), T.S. Kalyanaraman ($ 1 billion) are the others on the list.