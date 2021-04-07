Madhya Pradesh suspends bus operations with Chhattisgarh till April 15

In view of the rising COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh, the Madhya Pradesh government on Wednesday suspended bus operations with Chhattisgarh till April 15. The decision has been taken in the public interest to check the spread of the coronavirus infection.

As per the order issued by the Madhya Pradesh transport department today, the movement of passenger buses between Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh will remain suspended from April 7 to 15.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh on Sunday said that the state government will restrict the movement of people from Chhattisgarh to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Madhya Pradesh has already sealed the state’s areas bordering Maharashtra which has also witnessed a spike in Covid-19 cases in recent days.

9,921 new Covid-19 cases were reported from Chhattisgarh on Tuesday taking the state’s total Covid positive cases to 3,68,269.

3,722 new cases of coronavirus were reported from Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday taking its tally to 3,13,971.