Neem face pack to get rid of acne and skin problems

Problems with the skin are one of the common concerns for many. Haven’t you noticed that even a small pimple can cause big changes in our facial beauty? Sometimes this alone is enough to beat the whole beauty of the face. Every girl dreams of an acne-free and attractive face. Changing diets, environmental pollution, and the use of chemical-laden products all play a major role in the recurrence of skin health problems.

Did you know that there is a magical element in our home that can help us deal with skin problems the most easily? We are talking about neem. Containing natural properties, this ingredient has long been used as a remedy for various skin problems. Today we know about some neem-based face masks that can be used by all skin types.

Neem and turmeric face pack

This face pack can be used for both dry and oily skin. Its benefits not only help to prevent dryness and acne but also to give the skin the desired radiance. Ingredients needed:

> 2 tbsp dried neem leaves

> 3-4 pinches of turmeric powder

Add all the ingredients and mix well until a thick paste is formed. Use a few drops of water if necessary. If you have oily skin, avoid whip cream in this face pack. Now apply this paste to your face and let it sit for 10 minutes. Then rinse with cold water. Moisturizer can be applied to give extra softness to the skin.

Neem and Thulasi face pack

The antiseptic properties of thulasi are beneficial for all skin types. This pack helps to reduce dark spots, blemishes, and acne on the skin. Not only this, but it also gives a radiant and healthy complexion. Ingredients needed:

> A handful of dry neem leaves

> A handful of dry thulasi leaves

> 1 tsp honey (can be added if you have dry or normal skin condition)

> 1 tsp sandalwood powder or Multani mitti (add only if you have oily skin)

Take both dry leaves and put them in a mixer and grind well. Depending on your skin type, make a paste by adding honey, sandalwood, and Multani mitti to the face pack and a few drops of water. You can apply this pack to your face and keep it for 10-15 minutes.

Neem and papaya face pack

Neem and Papaya Face Pack helps you to rejuvenate your skin instantly without any skin problems. This is the solution for your dull face. This will give the face an instant glow and freshness. Ingredients needed:

> 2 tsp neem powder

> 2 tsp papaya juice

You can use fresh neem leaves for this purpose, either roasted or dried. Mix an equal amount of papaya juice with neem leaves and apply to the face to form a paste. Keep this paste on the face for 10-15 minutes and allow it to dry completely.