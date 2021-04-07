Rice, dal and salad for Amit Shah’s lunch from a ‘rickshawala’s’ house

On Wednesday, after winding up a roadshow at Domjur Assembly constituency, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had lunch at the home of a ‘rickshawala’ in Howrah district. Shah sat on the floor of the modest house and had a simple menu of rice, dal, vegetables and salad made by the womenfolk of the house. The Union Home Minister was attended by BJP candidate for Domjur Rajib Banerjee and other leaders. During lunch, the host sat in front of the guests taking care of them.

Shah also held a roadshow through the narrow roads of Domjur town with a large crowd in attendance. Standing on the top of a lorry decorated with flowers, cut-outs of Narendra Modi and BJP flags, Amit Shah, with BJP president J P Nadda, and party’s candidate from Domjur Rajib Banerjee, greeted at people who had queued up on both sides of the road.

The roadshow was set on the background of the song ‘Sare jahan se accha’, Shah threw flower petals at the crowd, which gathered as the show proceeded from Jagdishpur Haat to Kona crossing.